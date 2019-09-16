Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.09.2019 | 2:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dream Girl Chhichhore War Mission Mangal Batla House Saaho
follow us on

Bollywood editor Sanjib Datta passes away, Sujoy Ghosh mourns the loss

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Renowned Bollywood editor Sanjib Datta, who has worked in over 80 films including Hindi and Bengali films, passed away on Sunday. Aged 54, Datta belonged to Kolkata and is especially known for his long association with filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor. The FTII alumnus’ sudden demise has shocked a number of names in the industry, including filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and writer Apurva Asrani.

Bollywood editor Sanjib Datta passes away, Sujoy Ghosh mourns the loss

Sujoy took to Twitter to mourn his death and called him ‘one of our finest editor’.

Apurva Asrani, who worked with Datta in Nagesh Kukunoor’s 2010 film Aashayein, also mourned the loss. “Shocked to hear about the passing of Sanjib Datta. He was a fine editor whose work was synonymous with the best films of Nagesh Kukunoor. Sanjib & I shared editing credits on Aashayein & Tasveer 8×10, and I will always remember him as a mature craftsman & a thorough gentleman,” he wrote.

A student of renowned late film editor Renu Saluja, Datt has edited films like Door, Mardani, Iqbal and Ek Hasina Thi, to name a few. In his decades-long career, he worked with filmmakers such as Kundan Shah, Sriram Raghvan and Pradeep Sarkar among others.  It is reported that he was admitted to the hospital for a bypass surgery but never returned home.

May his soul rest in peace!

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Manoj Bajpayee reunites with Aligarh…

“Akshay Kumar is very much eligible for the…

Apurva Asrani SLAMS National Awards for…

Amitabh Bachchan angry with Shah Rukh Khan…

Badla Box Office Collections: The Amitabh…

Badla Box Office Collections: The Amitabh…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification