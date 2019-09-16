Deepika Padukone was one of the firsts in Bollywood to stir a conversation around mental health. She did not hesitate to open up on her own battle with depression and kept harping on the importance of shedding taboos surrounding mental health all these years. Four years after she launched The Live Love Laugh Foundation, Deepika launched a series of lectures, on Sunday.

“The lecture series is to invite people from different profession from various parts of the world. Most importantly the people who are passionate about mental health and have us to talk about their journey and experience,” she said.

Deepika’s foundation works towards ending stigma around mental illness, connecting patients to professionals and providing answers to general queries around mental health.

“I think the conversation has really opened up and there is less stigma [about mental health] then there used to be four years ago, but certainly we have a long way to go in terms of awareness and that’s why we really need to keep the conversation alive,” the 33-year-old actor said.

She also credited the media for creating conversations around it, in various forms.

Apart from Deepika, a number of other leading Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ileana D’Cruz have earlier discussed mental health.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone wraps the shooting of ’83