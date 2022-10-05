Filmmaker Sajid Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 16 has led to a social media backlash. From netizens to celebrities, everyone’s calling out Colors TV, and Salman Khan for white-washing Sajid Khan’s past and not even addressing it during the premiere of the show. 9 women had come forward during the MeToo movement to report sexual harassment allegations against him. Singer Sona Mohapatra recently shredded MeToo-accused Sajid Khan, called out the channel Colors RV and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who is Sajid's cousin. Now, she has even called out lyricist Javed Akhtar for not condemning his Bigg Boss 16 participation.

Sona Mohapatra reshared a tweet that mentioned “a few things this filmmaker-turned-reality contestant has been accused of,” on Sunday. Sona wrote, “This is Sajid Khan, now on a reality TV show. Then there is Anu Malik, judging a music reality show on TV, for children no less. Kailash Kher? Celebrity judge on TV. All called out by many, many women in #MeToo. Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved and sad lot.”

In another tweet, Sona Mohapatra said, “And of course, the series sleaze. Vikas Bahl and master of disgusting, Suhel Seth, all back on Indian TV...thought that calms me (?) that it's a dying medium and some dying will thrash around doing the worst to save themselves, even if it means dragging other humans under; women.” Vikas Bahl, who is currently gearing up for Goodbye, was given clean chit in a sexual misconduct case. It was filed by a former employee in 2019.

She even called out Javed Akhtar for not condemning Sajid Khan and said, “Dear @Javedakhtarjadu , I know you to be a veteran, feminist & thought leader of the Indian film industry? That you choose to have remained silent all these years about these men you know very very well, personally, hurts me & breaks my heart. Charity begins at home.”

Previously, she had tweeted, “Dear @FarOutAkhtar, you front an organisation called MARD. This man & the many others are known to you personally. Speak up, Stand Up only when it’s convenient or pays to virtue signal for ‘our cause’ not now? Charity begins at home.”

Sajid Khan did not address any of those topics on the premiere episode on Saturday. He said, "Last four years se main ghar par baitha hoon, not really getting much of work. Toh jab Colors ki team ne mujhe invite kiya toh I just felt ki it’s time ki main ghar mein bhi jaun, thoda apne baare mein bhi sikhu (I've sat at home for the last four years and wasn't getting much work. So when I was invited by Colors, I felt that it's time I should enter the house and learn more about myself.)”

Sajid Khan continued, “Maine zindagi main bohot utaar-chadhav dekhein hai. Pichhle chaar salon main bahut niche…(I have seen many ups and downs in life. Very low in the last four years…).” Salman Khan then interrupted the director and said, “Ek hi utaar dekha hai. Baaki chadhav hi chadhav dekhein hain (You've seen only one drop but have only see the ups)."

The Housefull director then added, “Ek bahut bada utaar dekha hain (I saw a huge drop too.)”

He continued, “Ek kahawat hai ‘Failure destroys people’, mere case main ‘Success destroyed me’. Main bahut arrogant ho gaya tha, back-to-back teen hits thi… toh I thought I had become infallible, main koi galat film bana hi nahi sakta. Arrogant statements de raha tha, upar wale ne phat karke jhapad maara Himmatwala niche… thoda sa humble hua phir se jhapad maara aur Humshakals niche. Humshakals ke baad toh maine apni shakal hi chhupa di (There is a saying 'failure destroys people', but in my case 'success destroyed me'. I had become very arrogant, had back-to-back three hits... so I thought I had become infallible, I just couldn't make a wrong film. I was giving arrogant statements, god gave one tight slap, 'Himmatwala' flopped... got a little humble, swooped again and 'Humshakals' came and I hid my face.)”

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan will direct John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh in 100%. The said film is expected to be a comedy and will star Nora Fatehi and popular reality show contestant turned actress Shehnaaz Gill.

