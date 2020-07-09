Asim Riaz has been a favourite of the audience since the time Bigg Boss 13 first aired on television. The model has won hearts all over the country and has received immense amount of love from his fans. After the reality show was concluded, Asim Riaz stood proud as the first runner-up and has starred in multiple music videos, two of them being with his ladylove, Himanshi Khurana. Asim and Himanshi, or as the fans fondly address them as AsiManshi, are known for their on-point chemistry.

Needless to say, Asim Riaz is a hit on social media and his recent post has had fans congratulating him. Asim Riaz finally bought his dream car, a BMW M5 sports, that approximately costs upto Rs. 1.55 crores. This being just the base price with an engine of approximately 4395 cc, Asim Riaz’s new baby could easily cost up to Rs. 1.90 crores. No wonder this beast of a car was Asim Riaz’s dream. A clearly elated Asim posted pictures of his car on his Instagram with Himanshi Khurana and Rashami Desai congratulating him.

Take a look at it.

Congratulations, Asim Riaz!

