Jagdeep, Soorma Bhopali of Sholay, passes away at the age of 81; Bollywood celebrities pay tribute

Veteran actor Jagdeep, famously known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed late night on July 8. Bollywood celebrities are paying tribute to the actor.

Jagdeep, Soorma Bhopali of Sholay, passes away at the age of 81; Bollywood celebrities pay tribute

Jagdeep began his career in films as a child artist extra in B. R. Chopra's Afsana. He, then, starred in many films Ab Dilli Door Nahin, K. A. Abbas's Munna, Guru Dutt's Aar Paar, Bimal Roy's Do Bigha Zamin and AVM's Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke. After Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke, he received various accolades and high praise for his roles.

He played Soorma Bhopali in Sholay (1975), Machchar in Purana Mandir (1984), Salman Khan's dad in Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Jagdeep was survived by Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi and Television Producer/Director Naved Jafri, his daughter Muskaan Jafri from his second wife Nazima.

