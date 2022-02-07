South Korean group BIGBANG member T.O.P has parted ways with YG Entertainment amidst news of the group’s long-awaited comeback. It was reported on Monday morning BIGBANG will be releasing a new song this spring.

According to a statement released by YG Entertainment, as per Soompi, it read, “BIGBANG has already completed recording their new song, and they are currently preparing to shoot the music video.”

However, that wasn’t the only big news YG Entertainment had to share about BIGBANG; they also announced that T.O.P would be leaving the agency after 16 years. “T.O.P’s exclusive contract with YG has ended, and he will be taking on a wide variety of new challenges as both an artist and an entrepreneur,” stated YG Entertainment. “We respected T.O.P’s desire to broaden the scope of his individual activities aside from just his promotions with BIGBANG, and he successfully came to an agreement about this with the other members.” The agency continued, “As long as the conditions are right, T.O.P will always participate in BIGBANG’s activities whenever he is able.”

BIGBANG, which debuted in 2006 and celebrated its 17th year this year, has produced countless hit songs such as 'Lie', 'Last Farewell', 'Haru Haru', 'FANTASTIC BABY', and 'BANG BANG BANG'.

BIGBANG’s upcoming comeback will mark their first new music in four years since the release of Flower Road in March 2018.

