Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.11.2020 | 5:49 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia to feature in an endearing love ballad for Durgamati – The Myth

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhumi Pednekar will be featuring in a romantic ballad - 'Baras Baras' alongside Karan Kapadia in her next release Durgamati – The Myth. The song gives you a glimpse of the budding romance between Bhumi and Karan’s character in the film which also marks their first film together. While the audiences got a peek of their love in the trailer of this thriller, the first song from the film 'Baras Baras' will release tomorrow.

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia to feature in an endearing love ballad for Durgamati - The Myth

The song sung by B Praak and composed - written by Tanishk Bagchi will the first association of the Punjabi singer who has already created a stir by lending his voice to several hit songs and Tanishk who is on a roll with his various musical hits. The additional vocals for the song is given by Altamash Faridi.

Directed by Ashok G, Presented by Akshay Kumar (Cape of Good Films) and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Vikram Malhotra (Abundantia Entertainment), the film releases on 11th Dec on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: “It’s an honour to play the lead in this conspiracy thriller” – says Bhumi Pednekar on Durgamati

More Pages: Durgamati: The Myth Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notice to…

National Organ Donation Day: Ranbir Kapoor…

Bombay HC dismisses plea to probe Disha…

Kriti Sanon talks about the increasing cases…

"Bharti should know young girls look up to…

"Your talent should be your drug," Shekhar…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification