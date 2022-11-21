Being a remake of one of the most popular South films, Kaithi, Bholaa will once again see Tabu and Ajay Devgn on the big screen. While their recent release Drishyam 2 is creating waves at the box office, the popular onscreen couple will yet again be seen in completely different avatars in this action drama. Ajay Devgn, who is also directing this venture, released a motion poster, earlier today, wherein he not revealed that the fans would get to see a glimpse of the film tomorrow with its teaser but also added that Bholaa will release in 3D.

Bholaa: Ajay Devgn reveals teaser of the film will release tomorrow; announces that it will be in 3D with this motion poster

In the past, Ajay Devgn has shared several glimpses of Bholaa, including a video of him pranking people on the sets of the Hindi remake. In the latest announcement post, Ajay Devgn shared this motion poster featuring him applying the sacred ash (vibhuti) on his forehead as the movie name appears. With a power packed background score added to the video, the post was captioned saying, “KAUN HAI WOH? An unstoppable force is coming! #BholaaTeaserOutTomorrow #BholaaIn3D @tabutiful @adffilms” Needless to say, the video received a lot of well wishes from fans and even his colleagues from the industry, including actress-sister-in-law Tanisha Mukerji.

Prior to this, Ajay Devgn had also shared another video of him gearing up on the sets of Bholaa. He had posted this reel, which is a series of him prepping for his character, with a caption that read, “Prepping...”

Coming to the film, the Tamil counterpart revolved around a prisoner (originally played by Karthi) who comes to the aid of the police who in turn make a deal to reunite him with his daughter. Besides Devgn, the movie also stars Tabu. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj had penned the story of Kaithi. For Bholaa, the story has been revisited by Sandeep Kewlani and Aamil Keeyan Khan, who have written the dialogues too. The film, produced under Ajay Devgn’s home banner, is slated to release on March 30, 2023.

