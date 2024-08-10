Prime Video today announced the premiere date for its Unscripted Original series, Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The nine-episode series, produced by Sol Productions’, Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes and directed by Sandeep Kukreja, is an unfiltered and immersive viewpoint into the vibrant and captivating life of Uorfi Javed, India’s biggest viral sensation. Follow Kar Lo Yaar is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 23 in Hindi with subtitles in English.

Uorfi Javed to star in Prime Video unscripted series Follow Kar Lo Yaar, to premiere on August 23

The unconventional and eccentric reality-follow series is a revelation to the mystery that is Uorfi Javed, a celebrity who is hated by a few, loved by many, and despite it all cannot be ignored by any. Follow Karlo Yaar will immerse the audience in the enigmatic world of Uorfi, constantly pursued by the limelight, while also providing an unfiltered glimpse into all the drama behind the scenes. Beyond the glitz and glamour, beyond the filters on the gram, beyond the bizarre social posts and stories, the unscripted series bares the raw, unvarnished truth about her life outside of social media, her arduous journey, overcoming countless hurdles, her rise to fame, her relentless pursuit of fame and fortune, and the intricate dynamics of her dysfunctional family life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

“Stories of resilience and ambition will always find resonance with the audience, and Uorfi’s journey from an ordinary girl in Lucknow to one of the most recognizable faces of the country is nothing short of inspiring. Her story is defined by her unwavering determination and passion to carve her unique path in the world of fashion and entertainment as she ascends from her humble beginnings to becoming a social media sensation and a serious entrepreneur,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “Together with Sol and director Sandeep Kukreja, we are delighted to present Follow Kar Lo Yaar, a compelling and captivating reality-follow series that will certainly appeal to a global audience.”

Fazila Allana and Kamna Menezes of Sol Productions Pvt Ltd said, “We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video for Follow Kar Lo Yaar, presenting the intriguing and riveting journey of Uorfi Javed. From an outsider to becoming Asia’s most searched celebrity in 2022, her life and backstory have been a curious case for years, as she continues to make headlines and heads turn. We are confident that Prime Video’s audience in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide will deeply appreciate and connect with Uorfi’s compelling story, which not only entertains but also inspires and embodies resilience.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.