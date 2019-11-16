It was announced a few days ago that Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh will next be seen starring in an untitled drama-comedy film. This is the first time that the pair will be seen together on-screen and their pictures look absolutely adorable! All set to be directed by a debut director, Kaashvie Nair, Arjun posted a collage on his social media today.

The yet-untitled film is being produced by John Abraham, Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, and Emmay Entertainment. Arjun posted the collage with the caption, “Picture Shuroo… other information bhi upload hogi soon… @rakulpreet @kaachua @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @TheJohnAbraham @bhushankumar @emmayentertainment @johnabrahament @tseries.official”. A few pictures from the sets were also released. Take a look at them.

How excited are you to see Arjun and Rakul’s fresh jodi on screen?

