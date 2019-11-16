Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.11.2019 | 7:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Krushna Abhishek calls Sidharth Shukla ‘muhfat’; says he’s glad Arti Singh is giving it back to him on Bigg Boss 13

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sidharth Shukla and Arti Singh have often been seen getting in a spat with each other and it is just another day in the house of Bigg Boss 13. During their initial days, the arguments got really brutal and got the worst out in both of them. With no other option, the two manage not to be at each other’s throats all the time now.

Krushna Abhishek calls Sidharth Shukla ‘muhfat’; says he’s glad Arti Singh is giving it back to him on Bigg Boss 13

Arti Singh’s brother, Krushna Abhishek, who happens to know Sidharth Shukla as well, opened up in a recent interview about their situation. He rightly pointed out that Sidharth Shukla is ‘muhfat’ and the major reason could be because he has been cut off from the outside world completely. It also might be because he is practically locked in a house full of strangers and his reactions tend to come out more aggressively than he wants them to.

Speaking about his sister, he said that he is glad Arti has finally started reacting to his comments and giving it back to him. Lately, he has also noticed that she isn’t paying much attention to what Sidharth is saying which is a good thing.

Do you agree with Krushna Abhishek’s comments on the two of them? Be sure to let us know.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga is image conscious, comments Shehnaaz Gill

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rajpal Yadav gears up for the release of his…

Minister of State for Health and Family…

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara to…

"People equate my kind of cinema to good…

Anu Malik responds to allegations of sexual…

Deepika Padukone opens up about life post…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification