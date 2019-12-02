Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.12.2019 | 7:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Anurag Kashyap’s next is a love story starring Alaia Furniturewalla, read more

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anurag Kashyap, along with Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar, recently attended this year’s International Emmys as both Sacred Games and Lust Stories bagged nominations. While the filmmakers returned sans any award, they have definitely done us proud by putting India on a global map! Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap has reportedly rolled with a fresh project already.

Anurag Kashyap's next is a love story starring Aalia Furniturewalla, read more

As per a recent report, the filmmaker whose last outing Manmarziyaan garnered decent reviews, has started working on a film titled Project 10. A love story starring several faces, the film is going to be shot across India and UK. A considerable portion of it, in fact, is already shot in the UK.

That’s not all. As per the report, Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewalla will be playing one of the lead roles in the film. Alaia is set to make her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan‘s Jawaani Jaaneman.

Last year, reports of Kashyap producing a film titled Gulab Jamun, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, broke. However, the film did not take off at the end. At present, he awaits the release of Netflix original Ghost Stories while he is also working to adapt Suketu Mehta’s book Maximum City.

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Panipat: "It was a wonderful experience to…

Supreme Court says no coercive action will…

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about actors…

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker urges people to…

Bhumi’s social media campaign, 'Vedika’s…

Here’s what Bobby Deol thinks about son…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification