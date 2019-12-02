Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.12.2019 | 7:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shoot for a new ad; see pic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli are shooting for yet another ad together. While the two have done several ads together, their ad for the brand Manyavaar is what got people speaking about their then-impending wedding.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shoot for a new ad; see pic

Now, the actor-cricketer couple is shooting for a new ad directed by Abhishek Varman. A picture of the two shooting for the ad has leaked from the sets. While Virat Kohli is seen in a shirt and pant, Anushka Sharma is seen in a dress with her hair open.

The two were last seen in a Manyavaar ad which was in continuation of the first ad which led to people talking about their wedding. The second part of the ad released months after they got married and had them speaking about their experience as a married couple.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film Zero which released in 2018. The actress is yet to sign any project. However, there are reports that the actress has been roped in for Farah Khan’s next which is reported to be the remake of Satte Pe Satta.

Also Read: Virat Kohli picks THIS as his favourite film of Anushka Sharma 

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Panipat: "It was a wonderful experience to…

Supreme Court says no coercive action will…

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about actors…

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker urges people to…

Bhumi’s social media campaign, 'Vedika’s…

Here’s what Bobby Deol thinks about son…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification