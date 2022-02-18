comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.02.2022 | 1:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Alia Bhatt’s German connection: Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ great grandfather ran an underground newspaper against Hitler

Bollywood News
By - Fenil Seta

Two days back, on February 16, Gangubai Kathiawadi had a world premiere at the prestigious 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. Lead actor Alia Bhatt and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali graced the event and their pictures and even their quotes dominated the online space. Interestingly, this was Alia's third appearance at the Berlin Film Festival. Her second film, Highway (2014), was also screened here followed by Gully Boy (2019).

Alia Bhatt's German connection Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' great grandfather ran an underground newspaper against Hitler

However, not many will not be aware that the city of Berlin holds a special place for her. During an interview before going for Highway's premiere in 2014, she had revealed that her grandparents hailed from Germany. She also added that her grandmother was a German and was born in the European country.

And that's not all. Alia Bhatt's maternal great grandfather used to run an underground newspaper against the evil dictator, Adolf Hitler. He was caught by the authorities and imprisoned for two years. Her maternal grandmother then escaped to Czechoslovakia and later to England.

Alia Bhatt's Kashmiri grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan, was studying architecture in London and in 1948, he visited to Berlin as a member of world famous dancer Ram Gopal’s troupe. In Berlin, he played the violin for a performance at the Schiller Theatre.

In another interview, Alia Bhatt also said that her grandparents lived in Berlin as well. She had also revealed that her grandmother, whose name is Gertrud was in tears when the actress told her that Highway was going to be shown in Berlin.

Alia Bhatt's father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, had also tweeted in February 2014 about her German connection and shared more details. As per his tweets, Alia's grandmother was born in 1929 in Berlin.

He further wrote, "The spirit of rebellion which is embedded in Highway is a part of Alia's legacy. It comes from her great grandfather. Karl Hoelzer, Alia's great grandfather dared to take on the Nazi regime in his own small way and paid a very heavy price for it."

Also Read: Alia Bhatt slays the Berlinale Red Carpet with a Gangubai ‘Namaste’ pose

More Pages: Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Stranger Things season 4 to release in two…

Kang Ha Neul confirmed as lead in Yrees Die…

ZEE5 announces its third collaboration with…

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Neha Bhasin,…

Park Ji Hoon confirmed to star in new…

Rakhi Sawant to perform 'Dharavi' dance at…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification