Last Updated 13.04.2020 | 9:13 AM IST

Ajay Devgn slams ‘educated’ people attacking doctors during this Coronavirus pandemic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Ajay Devgn is disgusted and angered by those so-called 'educated' people who have been attacking medical professionals, who are working on the frontlines to fight against the coronavirus.

The Tanhaji actor took to Twitter and wrote, “DISGUSTED & ANGRY to read reports of “educated” persons attacking doctors in their neighbourhood on baseless assumptions. Such insensitive people are the worst criminals.”

Ajay Devgn also urged everyone to stay indoors and stay safe amid this COVID-19 outbreak.

The actor's tweet came after several reports and videos stated that people were attacking medical professionals who were providing help amid this crisis.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has donated Rs. 51 lakhs to FWICE to help daily wage workers whose lives have been impacted due to the shutdown of productions of TV and movies.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty receive ‘filmy’ responses from Mumbai Police after they laud their work amid coronavirus lockdown

