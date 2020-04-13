The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a stern warning to Indian musicians against working with Pakistani artists. The said warning also revealed that they will face disciplinary action if they fail to comply. The letter was issued after collaboration between Indian artists and Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was brought to their attention.

The letter read, “We are pained to inform all members that despite being fully aware that FWICE has issued a total non-cooperation circular advising all members not to work in any manner whatsoever with all Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, some members are blatantly violating the non-cooperation circular."

"We have been informed that more such Entertainment products and songs are being planned and made. We have to strictly inform all the members of our affiliates to kindly note that the non-cooperation circular is valid and subsisting and anyone found cooperating or working in any manner with any Pakistani artistes, singers and technicians, in any mode or media of entertainment will be subject to strict disciplinary action,” the letter further read.

“One should also realise that while the entire world is fighting against the coronavirus, Pakistan is still busy killing our soldiers on the borders. Kindly note no violation of this circular will be allowed and we are sure all members will follow our advice in their own interest,” it read.

Back in 2016, after deadly attacks in Uri, Pakistani artists were banned in India.