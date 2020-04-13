Varun Dhawan is doing his best to spread awareness about the novel Coronavirus. From work out videos to dropping PSAs, he is urging everyone to practice social distancing. He recently revealed one of his relatives in the US has tested positive for COVID-19.

During the live chat on Instagram, Varun Dhawan said, "It's very close to home right now. Until it happens to someone you know, you don't take it seriously and understand the gravity of it." Varun continued to urge everyone to stay indoors and practice social distancing.

Varun, on Sunday, shared a video of deserted Juhu beach and wrote, “Juhu beach. I have grown up here played spent a lot of my childhood on this beach and now we can’t go out and touch the water. Mother Nature will heal this situation I truly believe it. #besafebehome. Video courtesy- google."

Varun Dhawan is doing his part to help those impacted by the Coronavirus. He donated Rs. 30 lakhs to PM-Cares Fund. In addition to his contribution to PM-Cares Fund and CMO fund, Varun will also provide free meals to the frontline workers, doctors, and medical staff.