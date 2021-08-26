Netflix is all set to bring to you the laughs and drama with Call My Agent: Bollywood, the Indian adaptation of the popular French series Dix Pour Cent, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia. Four savvy, street smart talent agents manage fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from closure after the sudden death of the founder.

The funny, quirky, heartwarming take on the world of showbiz is written by Abbas & Hussein Dalal and directed by Shaad Ali. The dramedy is set to host a star-studded cast including Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan in lead roles. Audiences will also see an array of Bollywood personalities make a guest appearance in the series.

Commenting on the development, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said, “At Applause, it has been our endeavour to curate and create the best stories from across the world. Call My Agent: Bollywood is a show that has been delightfully reimagined to showcase the colourful world of Bollywood through humour and heartwarming emotions. We are ecstatic to collaborate with Netflix to bring Call My Agent to Indian and global audiences.”

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said, “We are excited to partner with Applause Entertainment to bring an Indian adaptation of Dix Pour Cent, a French comedy drama series that has a huge following on Netflix. Call My Agent: Bollywood is an Indian twist with a heady mix of quirky writing and a marvellous cast making it a delightful watch.”

Call My Agent: Bollywood will give audiences a hilarious and refreshing look into the glamorous world of Bollywood, the ups, the downs, and everything that goes into building the stars of today.

