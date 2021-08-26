Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.08.2021 | 1:07 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bellbottom Bhuj - The Pride Of India Shershaah Mimi Chehre Toofaan
follow us on

Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan to star in Netflix’s Call My Agent: Bollywood

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Netflix is all set to bring to you the laughs and drama with Call My Agent: Bollywood, the Indian adaptation of the popular French series Dix Pour Cent, produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia. Four savvy, street smart talent agents manage fragile star egos and real human emotions to save their agency from closure after the sudden death of the founder.

Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan to star in Netflix's Call My Agent: Bollywood

The funny, quirky, heartwarming take on the world of showbiz is written by Abbas & Hussein Dalal and directed by Shaad Ali. The dramedy is set to host a star-studded cast including Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan in lead roles. Audiences will also see an array of Bollywood personalities make a guest appearance in the series.

Commenting on the development, Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said, “At Applause, it has been our endeavour to curate and create the best stories from across the world. Call My Agent: Bollywood is a show that has been delightfully reimagined to showcase the colourful world of Bollywood through humour and heartwarming emotions. We are ecstatic to collaborate with Netflix to bring Call My Agent to Indian and global audiences.”

Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India said, “We are excited to partner with Applause Entertainment to bring an Indian adaptation of Dix Pour Cent, a French comedy drama series that has a huge following on Netflix. Call My Agent: Bollywood is an Indian twist with a heady mix of quirky writing and a marvellous cast making it a delightful watch.”

Call My Agent: Bollywood will give audiences a hilarious and refreshing look into the glamorous world of Bollywood, the ups, the downs, and everything that goes into building the stars of today.

ALSO READ: Aahana Kumra enjoys her time in London

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

‘Ab toh title rakhlo’: Siddhant Chaturvedi,…

Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Nora…

Ananya Panday collaborates with Mumbai…

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and…

Why Ishaan Khatter was not cast opposite…

Makers of Liger postpone teaser release;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification