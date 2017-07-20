WOW! Yami Gautam turns ambassador for this food chain and it is her favourite cheat food

While Kaabil was her last film, Yami Gautam is yet to announce her next venture. However, the ‘fair and lovely’ actress continues to enjoy her stints in the endorsement scene and she has bagged a new deal. In fact, the charming actress will now endorse a fast food chain SF Express which is quite popular in North India.

Also, the fact that Yami Gautam hails from North India is considered to be one of the biggest reasons for bagging this endorsement since the owners of the company found it as an apt choice. The said food chain specializes in Pizzas and considering that Yami has often mentioned about her being foodie, she is more than happy to promote the same.

Sources close to the actress revealed that Pizzas are her weakness and she is often seen indulging in it whenever she takes a cheat meal amidst her diet schedule. While fitness is such an important part of the actress’ life for most of the times, pizzas definitely come in the picture when she rewards herself.

Going further, Yami Gautam has even shot for a commercial for the said campaign for SF Express. She shot for the advertisement along with some kids and it was being said that she had a blast on the sets during the shoot. In fact, while shooting for the advertisement, Yami was even happier since she could binge on pizzas along with her work.