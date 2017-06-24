WOW! Sonakshi Sinha to perform ‘Lavani’ on stage

While she has been born and brought up in Maharashtra, we haven’t seen Sonakshi Sinha doing one of the most popular traditional dance forms of the state – that is Lavani. Neither on screen nor off screen have we seen the actress grooving to these numbers. But this time around Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up to set the stage on fire with her dance.

Readers may be aware that Sonakshi Sinha is currently one of the judges of the celebrity couple dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’ for its eighth season. With this season nearing its finale, reportedly, the judges will be putting up a glamorous act along with former contestants to boost the spirit of the finalists as well as for entertaining viewers. For the same, Sonakshi Sinha will be performing lavani.

From what we hear, the songs shortlisted for Sonakshi Sinha’s performance include ‘Pinga’ from Bajirao Mastani, ‘Radha Nachegi’ from Tevar as well as ‘Dagabaaz’ from Dabanng 2. Also, we will be seeing the actress draped in a nauvari for the said act. Excited about doing the same, Sonakshi Sinha described the dance form as ‘light on the feet and graceful’. She further mentioned that her act would be spectacular one.

Speaking about the rehearsals, the actress revealed that she has practiced the same for about two hours for three days. Besides her, her co-judges, filmmaker Mohit Suri as well as dancer-choreographer Terence Lewis too will be putting up their individual acts.

The finale of Nach Baliye 8 is said to be a grand and star-studded event with actors like Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor as well as Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif coming to promote their films Mubarakan and Jagga Jasoos respectively.

On the film front, Sonakshi Sinha recently wrapped up Ittefaq and the actress is yet to talk about her forthcoming projects.