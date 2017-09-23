WOW! Jacqueline Fernandez to play a tough cop and indulge in action in Race 3?

Jacqueline Fernandez has done action flicks like Kick, Race 2, Brothers, Dishoom, A Flying Jatt and A Gentleman. But in all these films, she hasn’t done any action as such at all. In just one scene of A Gentleman, she got a chance to spray bullets on her enemies and she looked stunning in the action avatar. After all, she has the right build and body to essay such kind of a role and it’s really surprising that she never really got a chance to indulge in some fights despite doing such films.

But looks like she’ll finally be seen in an action avatar. As per new reports, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen as a tough cop in the upcoming Race 3, which also features Salman Khan. The same reports also state that she will be the one inspecting and investigating the madness that erupts in the film. Her role will be on the lines of Abhishek Bachchan in the Dhoom series.

Interestingly, in the first two parts of Race, it was Anil Kapoor who played the role of the cop who has a goofy side. But this character has been changed drastically. Not only will the cop be a woman now, the character would also be quite tough. Finally, the reports state that Jacqueline Fernandez will have a lot of action sequences and stunts which she’ll do it herself.

Jacqueline Fernandez currently is busy promoting her film Judwaa 2, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu. It is all set to release on September 29. Salman Khan meanwhile has also got free from his December release Tiger Zinda Hai. Race 3 is expected to roll out in October and a major schedule will be shot in the Middle East. It will have a grand release next year in Eid.