Last Updated 06.06.2017 | 10:46 PM IST

WOW! Anupam Kher to play Manmohan Singh in a movie based on Sanjaya Baru’s book ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Anupam Kher to play Manmohan Singh in a movie based on Sanjaya Baru’s book 'The Accidental Prime Minister’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has a couple of movies lined up this year, has been roped in to play the role of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. The movie will be based on a memoir by the former PM’s media adviser Sanjaya Baru.

According to a report in leading daily, the first look of the film will be unveiled on June 7. It is being produced by Sunil Bohra along with screenplay written by Hansal Mehta. It will be directed by debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte. The film is still in its casting stage and only Anupam Kher has been confirmed as of now.

Sunil Bohra, who has co-produced Gangs of Wasseypur and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster earlier, said that they have completed the research for the film. The auditions for the film are still on and casting is in its final stage. They plan to release it by the end of 2018 before 2019 elections. Confirming his role, Anupam Kher stated that he has always revelled in challenges since the time he made his debut and that it is always challenging to take up roles like this as comparisons will be made.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet- Ek Prem Katha and Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2.

