WOW! Amitabh Bachchan to dance to the tunes of Prabhu Dheva

Over the years, Amitabh Bachchan has given the audience some of the iconic songs and dance moves which are now labeled as his signature moves. Now, it seems like at the age of 75, the megastar will be dancing to the tunes of the ace choreographer Prabhu Dheva.

On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that actor-filmmaker- choreographer Prabhu Deva has choreographed him for a song. Although he did not reveal the details of the song, he wrote, “At 75 made to dance .. and accomplish that, which Prabhudeva, the genius directs ..happy you are home instead of an asylum.”

Now, this has made the fans curious as Amitabh Bachchan is shooting for two films- Thugs of Hindostan and 102 Not Out. Only time will tell in which film Amitabh Bachchan will be seen grooving to the tunes of Prabhu Dheva.

102 Not Out stars Amitabh Bachchan as Rishi Kapoor’s father. Directed Umesh Shukla, the film is based on a hit Gujarati play with the same name. It is a story of 102-year old Dattaraya Vakharia who at his age continues to spin aspirations and dreams, while his cynical son the 75-year old son Babu is cautious and cynical.