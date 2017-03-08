Everyone around the world is celebrating the International Women’s Day today by sharing empowering messages for women. As everyone is celebrating the day with zeal and enthusiasm, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma once again is back at it again with his absurd remarks about the day. The filmmaker is infamous for being very provocative on his social media.

Ram Gopal Varma also joined the bandwagon of Women’s Day by making really disrespecting comments towards Sunny Leone. Known for his unabashed controversial comments, Varma posted a series of tweets in not very good taste. It all started with a borderline sexist tweet which escalated quickly when he shared an offensive tweet disrespecting Sunny Leone saying, “I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives.”

Is there no #MensDay because all days in the year belong to only men and the women were given just only one day? — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

Women’s day should be called #MensDay because men celebrate women much more than women celebrate women — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

Women on atleast #MensDay should not nag or scream and atleast give some freedom to men — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

On behalf of all men I hereby wish all the women a Very Happy #MensDay — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

I don’t know what men should be doing to women that day but I wish one day in year is celebrated as #MensWomensDay — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 8, 2017

Twitterati soon started trolling the filmmaker for once again making disdain comment. Sunny Leone has not responded to his tweet yet.

Most recently, RGV had trolled Tiger Shroff for not being macho enough and that he should learn machoism from his father Jackie Shroff. He had also tried to troll South stars Chiranjeevi and his brother Nagababu.

On the professional front, Ram Gopal Varma is coming back with the third installment in Sarkar franchise. Titled Sarkar 3, the political drama marks the return of Amitabh Bachchan as politician/ gangster Subhash Nagre. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Ronit Roy and Yami Gautam and releases on April 7.