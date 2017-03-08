“I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives” – Ram Gopal Varma

Sunny Leone gives

Everyone around the world is celebrating the International Women’s Day today by sharing empowering messages for women. As everyone is celebrating the day with zeal and enthusiasm, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma once again is back at it again with his absurd remarks about the day. The filmmaker is infamous for being very provocative on his social media.

Ram Gopal Varma also joined the bandwagon of Women’s Day by making really disrespecting comments towards Sunny Leone. Known for his unabashed controversial comments, Varma posted a series of tweets in not very good taste. It all started with a borderline sexist tweet which escalated quickly when he shared an offensive tweet disrespecting Sunny Leone saying, “I wish all the women in the world give men as much happiness as Sunny Leone gives.”

Twitterati soon started trolling the filmmaker for once again making disdain comment. Sunny Leone has not responded to his tweet yet.

Most recently, RGV had trolled Tiger Shroff for not being macho enough and that he should learn machoism from his father Jackie Shroff. He had also tried to troll South stars Chiranjeevi and his brother Nagababu.

On the professional front, Ram Gopal Varma is coming back with the third installment in Sarkar franchise. Titled Sarkar 3, the political drama marks the return of Amitabh Bachchan as politician/ gangster Subhash Nagre. The film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Ronit Roy and Yami Gautam and releases on April 7.

