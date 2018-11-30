Bollywood Hungama
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been together since many years before they tied the knot in Tuscany in Italy last year. Since then, Anushka has consistently defied norms and smashed stereotypes attached from a typical married Bollywood actress. She impressed us by coming out with not one or two but four back to back releases this year, acing the balancing act and inspiring millions of girls to follow their dreams. Anushka has always propagated equality and even her marriage is an example of the same. She recently spoke to a publication about juggling her high flying career and marriage and yet not feeling exhausted by the end of it all.

Whoa! Anushka Sharma reveals the secrets of her happy marriage with Virat Kohli

The Zero actress revealed that she was working round the clock and has just taken seven days off after her wedding before resuming full flegedly into her work. She said that either she flies during her off time to where her husband is playing or he comes down to Mumbai. The two have a plush apartment in the city and she revealed that at one point only one person stays there, because the other is working. But that’s how modern marriages work!  For Anushka categorising and prioritising is very very important because that is what makes her a successful wife and also a professional.

Anushka and Virat will be in Australia at the time of their first anniversary. We are looking forward for their love soaked pics! Anushka is finishing the year strong with Zero where she is playing an especially abled scientist and a love interest to Shah Rukh Khan. Their first song is out and is already a chartbuster!

