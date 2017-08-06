Vivek Oberoi acquires majority stake in SkyLimit Wellness

Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Y- Films Bank Chor. Though that cinematic outing sunk at the box office without a trace, Vivek Oberoi who seems to be focusing on his business ventures more has managed to make headlines again. In fact we hear that after his multiple projects to help the masses, Vivek Oberoi has now acquired a majority stake in the multi discipline medicine and anti-ageing facility, SkyLimit Integrated Wellness Solutions.

Commenting on the same, Vivek Oberoi confirmed his acquisition stating that he along with Haresh M Mehta, founder of SkyLimit, will invest Rs. 500 crore over the next three years in the company to open 150 clinics across India. Further talking about his reason behind investing in the facility Vivek added that the deal was a rather lucrative opportunity to get advanced American technology in the medical field to India and that together he and Haresh plan to invest over Rs. 500 crore in the next three years.

If that wasn’t all we also hear that the business model for the same will allow a high return on investment and an average breakeven period of three years, including upgrades. As for SkyLimit Integrated Wellness Solutions, established in the US in 2012, it uses the latest in medical and health technologies to deliver alternate and non-invasive treatment for joint pain, neuropathy, spinal disorders and weight loss.