Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone listed most valuable Indian celebrities with brand value of $170.9 & $102.5 million

One can say it is the year of Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone already. Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian Cricket Team, has topped the celebrity brand list of Duff & Phelp for second year in a row with a brand value of whopping $170.9 million. Following him is none other than Deepika Padukone who has bagged the second position with a brand value of $102.5 million.

Duff & Phelps announced their fourth edition of its Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2018: “The Bold, the Beautiful and the Brilliant.” According to the report, it gives an insight into the ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values derived from their endorsement contracts.

Akshay Kumar is in the third position with a brand value of $67.3 million whereas Ranveer Singh has bagged the fourth position with brand value of $63 million. Shah Rukh Khan has is in the fifth position $60.7 million brand value.

Check out the ranking:

