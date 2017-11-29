Veteran actor Dilip Kumar diagnosed with pneumonia, advised rest

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is one of the most respected Bollywood actors. Though he is suffering from certain health issues, his team keeps his numerous fans and well wishes updated about his health regularly.

Now taking over the veteran actor’s Twitter account, Faisal Farooqui, tweeted that Dilip Kumar had been diagnosed with a mild case of pneumonia. Sharing details of Dilip saab’s ailment, Farooqui posted, “Saab was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. He’s been advised to rest at home. Allah is kind that all other parameters are showing normal – Saab is doing better now. Pls remember him in your prayers and duas. –FF”

Best remembered for his films like Madhumati, Naya Daur, Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam, Shakti, and Kranti among others, Dilip Kumar was last seen in Qila in the year 1998. We at Bollywood Hungama pray for the veteran actor’s speedy recovery.