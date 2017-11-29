Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.11.2017 | 12:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Padman Padmavati Julie 2 Tera Intezaar Race 3
follow us on

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar diagnosed with pneumonia, advised rest

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar diagnosed with pneumonia, advised rest

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is one of the most respected Bollywood actors. Though he is suffering from certain health issues, his team keeps his numerous fans and well wishes updated about his health regularly.

Now taking over the veteran actor’s Twitter account, Faisal Farooqui, tweeted that Dilip Kumar had been diagnosed with a mild case of pneumonia. Sharing details of Dilip saab’s ailment, Farooqui posted, “Saab was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. He’s been advised to rest at home. Allah is kind that all other parameters are showing normal – Saab is doing better now. Pls remember him in your prayers and duas. –FF”

Best remembered for his films like MadhumatiNaya DaurDevdasMughal-E-Azam, Shakti, and Kranti among others, Dilip Kumar was last seen in Qila in the year 1998. We at Bollywood Hungama pray for the veteran actor’s speedy recovery.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Dilip Kumar’s Pali Hill bungalow goes into…

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu get possession of…

Dilip Kumar discharged from hospital

“Dilip Kumar has improved” - Saira Banu

Doctors claim that Dilip Kumar may need…

After being admitted for dehydration, Dilip…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification