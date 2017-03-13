Veena Malik ends her marriage with Asad Bashir Khan

Even though the Pakistani actress Veena Malik could not catapult herself into the ‘A’ league of actresses in Bollywood with films that she did here, she got (in)famous for her stint on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. It was the very show wherein she was known mostly for her ‘alleged’ romance with her co-contestant Ashmit Patel and her acidic tongue which led to many fights. She also made news by posing for the controversial cover of the Indian edition of FHM magazine.

Then, Veena Malik made news by marrying the businessman Asad Bashir Khan Khattak on 25 December 2013 in Dubai. They also have two children named Abram (2) and Amal (1). The latest update on the lady is that, she has now ended her three-year-old marriage with Asad Bashir Khan Khattak after a family court there granted them a divorce. The reason cited for their divorce were the growing differences between them. The Lahore court accepted Veena Malik’s application for ‘khula’ (divorce), which was ruled in her favour after the non-pursuance of the case by Asad Bashir Khan Khattak.

Even though the court had summoned him, he apparently neither appeared nor has even filed a reply. Since Veena Malik had filed for the divorce, she would have to return 25 per cent of the ‘haq mehr’ (dower money) to Asad Bashir Khan Khatak, according to the systems out there.

Watch this space for developments.