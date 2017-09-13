Varun Dhawan takes ‘1 Small Step for Cancer’

His favourite co-star Alia Bhatt has collaborated with Coexist to rescue animals and help them and now Varun Dhawan wants to contribute his bit to the society. The actor, who is currently in the midst of promoting his forthcoming film Judwaa 2, has taken a major step to help cancer patients, especially children.

Varun Dhawan is now the face of 1SmallStepforCancer campaign which aims at building emergency fund for child cancer and it was kick started from September 12 onwards. 1SmallStepforCancer is a fundraising campaign by 1SmallStep Foundation is association with Rotary Club of Mumbai Queens Necklace. The goal of 1SmallStepforCancer.com is to raise Rs. 1Cr and help 1,000 children complete their cancer treatment.

Talking about being associated with the initiative, Varun Dhawan said, “I have personally spent some time with children suffering from cancer and it’s amazing to see how bravely they fight this disease. It always inspires and humbles me and I am glad to be part of this much needed initiative #1SmallStepForCancer. It’s very sad to know in our country 4 out of 10 children are forced to abandon their treatment midway. This Emergency Fund that we are building will help up to 1,000 such children survive cancer.”

Besides him, yet another actor who is working towards raising funds and providing extensive cancer treatment to patients is none other than Emraan Hashmi.

As for Varun Dhawan’s forthcoming films, besides Judwaa 2, the actor is gearing up for Shoojit Sircar’s October which is slated to go on floor soon as well as YRF’s Sui Dhaaga opposite Anushka Sharma.