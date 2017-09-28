Varun Dhawan and Shruti Haasan to endorse Fossil watches

Varun Dhawan is having a great box office run and is probably the only actor who has worked in eight films and yet not delivered a single flop. He is quite an entertainer and his popularity levels are quite high. On the other hand, Shruti Haasan has also wowed everyone with her tremendous sex appeal and also her singing talent. Both are quite apt when it comes to brand endorsement. As they can easily appeal to the youth.

And that’s what drove Fossil watches to sign them as brand ambassadors. Fossil watches are a part of Fossil Group, Inc., an American fashion designer and manufacturer. For this brand, India is their third market after the US and South Korea, to have a brand ambassador. As per some reports, both Varun and Shruti will endorse Fossil’s latest Gen 3 touchscreen smartwatches in a multi-media campaign which will soon kick off. These Fossil Gen 3 touchscreen smartwatches are priced between Rs. 19,995 – Rs. 21,995 and are available at all exclusive Fossil retail stores and select doors across the country.

Varun Dhawan is also the brand ambassador of We Chat, Men’s Deo, Maaza, Skybags, Pond’s Men, Philips, Fashion At Big Bazaar etc. Shruti Haasan on the other hand has endorsed Navratna, Hotstar – Tamil, American Swan, Lloyd, Lifestyle etc.

On the film front, Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 is all set to release tomorrow, that is, September 29. Shruti Haasan just had a release this year – Behen Hogi Teri. Her next film would be Sabhash Kundu, starring her father Kamal Haasan and Saurabh Shukla.