These two actors will be seen in a cameo in J.P. Dutta’s Paltan

Only last week, we had reported about the coming together of names like Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Bachchan, Pulkit Samrat, Jackie Shroff, Sonu Sood, Luv Sinha, Siddhanth Kapoor and Suniel Shetty in the veteran film maker J.P. Dutta’s ambitious project Paltan.

As per the latest reports, the roles of Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff in the film will not be full-fledged like others, and the two senior actors will be seen in cameos. Reports state that, despite the two actors doing cameos in the film, their roles will be extremely crucial in the film moving forward. The roles of Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff are said to be that of two senior level army officers, although there has been no confirmation about the same.

As far as the names of the leading ladies of Paltan is concerned, there have been no details on the same. Watch this space for developments.