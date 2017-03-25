Twinkle Khanna gives befitting reply to Yogi Adityanath’s comments on women

We all know that the actress turned author Twinkle Khanna is popularly called as ‘Mrs. Funnybones’. Recently, at the ‘India Today Woman Summit and Awards’ event, she proved as to why her nickname was apt enough to suit her.

What happened was, the event’s host Koel Puri had asked Twinkle Khanna about her take on Yogi Adityanath, who ‘did not have an amazing track record for his statements on women’, pat came the reply from Twinkle Khanna that he should do an asana which helps release gas! Not the one to stop at that, she added that she believed he was also changing fashion. Twinkle summed it up stating ‘Orange is the new brown’.