Twinkle Khanna gives befitting reply to Yogi Adityanath’s comments on women

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Twinkle-Khanna-gives-befitting

We all know that the actress turned author Twinkle Khanna is popularly called as ‘Mrs. Funnybones’. Recently, at the ‘India Today Woman Summit and Awards’ event, she proved as to why her nickname was apt enough to suit her.

What happened was, the event’s host Koel Puri had asked Twinkle Khanna about her take on Yogi Adityanath, who ‘did not have an amazing track record for his statements on women’, pat came the reply from Twinkle Khanna that he should do an asana which helps release gas! Not the one to stop at that, she added that she believed he was also changing fashion. Twinkle summed it up stating ‘Orange is the new brown’.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Shah-Rukh-Khan-and-Gauri-Khan

SHOCKING: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan issued…

The-first-person-to-watch

REVEALED: The first person to watch Salman Khan’s…

Adnan-Sami-performs-Bajrangi-Bhaijaan

Adnan Sami performs Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s song for…

Karan-Johar-turns-singer,-records-a-song-for-Shekhar-Ravjiani

Karan Johar turns singer, records a song for…

Sonali Bendre starts Sonali’s Book Club on Facebook

Sonali Bendre starts Sonali’s Book Club on…

SHOCKING Shirish Kunder in trouble again for his controversial tweets

SHOCKING: Shirish Kunder in trouble again for his…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification