THACKERAY: Amrita Rao returns to films with this powerful role as Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife in Balasaheb Thackeray biopic

Balasaheb Thackeray is one of the most iconic political figures in India and his biopic is much awaited by many, especially the ones who reside in Maharashtra. The bilingual film Thackeray is all set to release next year with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the lead and we hear that Amrita Rao has been roped in to play the prominent role of Meenatai. For the uninitiated, Meena Thackeray was the wife and support system of Balasaheb Thackeray.

Thackeray, directed by Sanjay Raut, will mark the return of Amrita Rao on the big screen after five years. The actress was in news two years ago after she tied the knot with RJ Anmol. Explaining about his choice of having Amrita on board as Meenatai, director Sanjay revealed in recent reports that the actress’ face reflects the same innocence that was on Meenatai’s face. Despite her soft nature, Raut considers her as the pillar of Thackeray’s life and his family. He believes that her strong nature held them all together, thereby also helping Thackeray’s party Shiv Sena.

He described Meenatai as an embodiment of matrutwa [which means motherhood]. As for Amrita’s character, Sanjay pointed out that her character spans over three decades, from 1969 to 1995. He also expressed about how Amrita shared a great camaraderie with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. This is the first time where the two of them will be paired opposite each other and Amrita is already said to have completed her portions of the shoot.

Coming to Thackeray, we had earlier got a slight glimpse of Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Balasaheb Thackeray in the teaser that was released a few months ago. As for the trailer, the release date is yet to be announced. The film is expected to hit the big screens on January 23 and will have to face three Bollywood films that are scheduled to release in the same week, which includes, Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, Super 30 and Cheat India.

