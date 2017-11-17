Taapsee Pannu – Vicky Kaushal to come together for Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan?

From directors to actors to other details, the Anurag Kashyap film Manmarziyan has been facing several woes since its inception. From Bhumi Pednekar to Sanya Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, there are many names that are being tossed around for the film. However, now we now hear that Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal are being roped in as the leads.

The film, which was earlier meant to be made, is now being completely made as a new film. Sources say that the film has a new script which has been crafted under the supervision of the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap himself.

Interestingly, this would be the second time Vicky Kaushal would be collaborating with Anurag after the duo came together for Raman Raghav 2.0 in which he played a dark role of a cop. On the other hand, Taapsee Pannu will be collaborating with the gritty filmmaker for the first time.

For the uninitiated, Manmarziyan was initially supposed to be helmed by Sameer Sharma and then later it changed hands to Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. But when neither of the filmmakers were taking the project forward, it was put on the backburner. It was only recently that Anurag Kashyap decided to revive the same with a new script. Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal has been a part of the project since its inception, as he was supposed to play the second male lead when Sameer Sharma was supposed to make the film.

And now, we hear that the subject of Manmarziyan is much lighter in form of a romantic film and Vicky Kaushal is said to be the first male lead to have come on board. The lookout for the other male lead is on whereas the film is expected to go on floors early next year.