T-Series join hands with KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures to produce Sapna Didi biopic starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan

The Piku Jodi of Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan are back in an untitled film based on the life of a mafia queen inspired by real life incidents that will be directed by Vishal Bhardwaj’s longtime associate Honey Trehan. The film is based on one of the chapters of former investigative journalist turned author S Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. From what we hear, the actress will essay the role of one of the most feared female dons from the 80’s. The film will be produced by T-Series, KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures.

Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan are great actors. We are very excited with the subject and are proud of associating with KriArj Entertainment and Vishal Bhardwaj Pictures on this film.’

Shooting of the film begins early 2018 and it is slated for release in Oct 2018.

