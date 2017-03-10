T-Series acquires music rights of 10 Marathi films, to also venture into production

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
T-Series acquires music rights of 10 Marathi films, to also venture into production

T-Series has always been a giant force when it comes to Bollywood music. It has now not only decided to venture into Marathi film music, but in a first has aggressively acquired the music rights of ten Marathi films at one go that will be produced by Mahesh Manjrekar Movies, seven of which will also be directed by him.

T-Series also plans to produce Marathi films in the coming future with Mahesh Manjrekar. The ten Marathi films for which music have been acquired are I am Shivaji Raje, Friendship Unlimited, Kore Goan Park, Dhyani Mani, Nation First, Wada, Take Care Good Night, Shikari, Shivaji Park Mumbai 28 and White.

An elated Bhushan Kumar talking about this first-of-its-kind of acquisition said, “Marathi films have great music and we are very excited to not only now be producing and marketing Marathi music but also to be associating with Mahesh Manjrekar who is such a respected director and actor amongst the Marathi audiences. We look forward to getting the same love from Marathi audiences that we have got from Bollywood.”

