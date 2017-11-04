Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath postponed till 2019

Ever since it was announced that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan was all set to make her debut with Kedarnath, the audience is eagerly waiting to see the next-gen star on big screen. With Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead and Abhishek Kapoor as director, the film is a love story and being shot in Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

But, now it has been learned that the makers, who were eyeing June 2018 release, have now pushed the release till 2019. According to the recent reports, the delay in the release is due to the shooting for an important sequence which requires the a huge set of Kedarnath to be built in Mumbai to shoot the flood sequence.

According to the producer Prerna Arora of KriArj Entertainment, the reason behind pushing the release date ahead is because the building of the set and VFX will take time. Their plan was to release the film by June 2018 but being a very big film, it also requires VFX, computer graphics, and huge set building. When they had wrapped up Kedarnath schedule in Uttarakhand and came to Mumbai, due to monsoon the set was not built.

Prerna Arora further revealed that their plan is to begin the shooting by the end of the November or December. They will be finishing all the outdoor shoots before building the set in outskirts of Mumbai by February 2018. Then, they plan to wrap up the set schedule by April and by May-June 2018. She even revealed that she looking to lock January 26, 2019 as the release date as it is a big film and she wants it to come at the right date.