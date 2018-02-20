Sumeet Raghavan’s wife Chinmayee Surve gets a man arrested for masturbating in front of her

Sumeet Raghavan, better known as Sahil from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, is in the news for not so pleasant reasons. Yesterday, around noon, he sent out a tweet tagging Mumbai Police and stating that a man tried to pull off a disgusting antic in front of his actor wife, Chinmayee Surve. He wrote, “A white BMW with last 4 digits 1985 needs to be traced. The driver wearing a grey safari who had parked near #ParleTilakSchool #VileParleEast started masturbating in front of my wife. Before she could slap him he escaped. She could note down just the last 4 digits @MumbaiPolice.”

Well, the police took on to his case and nabbed the miscreant in about two hours flat. Sumeet again took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the police and yes, this incident therefore reinstates our belief in the law and order system. He wrote, “After lodging the F.I.R at 4.15pm, the cops have nabbed the bastard in 2 hrs flat… Hats off @MumbaiPolice gratitude and respect. #VileParlePoliceStation and the concerned officers #Salute. God forbid if at all such things happen, please go to the cops. Don’t suffer. Speak up.”

Mumbai Police told press, “Yes, we have detained the 42-year old driver of the vehicle, identified as Jivan Choudhary and further investigations are underway.”

Among many other concerns, both Chinmayee and Sumeet were worried about the fact that there are school girls in the area where this took place and so, this would have a much ghastly consequence. Thankfully, police arrested the man.

Both Sumeet and Chinmayee have been associated with the film and theatre industry for last three decades. They have predominantly worked in Marathi films and plays. Sumeet’s last film was the Nana Patekar starrer Apla Manus, while Chinmayee was seen in a feature film, Muramba.