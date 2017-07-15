Sonu Nigam pledges Rs. 5 lakhs to braveheart bus driver who drove Amarnath Yatra terror attack victims to safety" />

The beginning of this week turned out to be tragic when pilgrims were attacked at the Amarnath Yatra on Monday (July 10) evening. The attack that took place in Anantnag district of Kashmir left 7 pilgrims dead and over 30 injured. The wounds of the Amarnath terror attacks are still fresh.

But, a story emerged during this tragic incident that restored the faith in humanity. The bus driver Sheikh Saleem Gafoor became a national hero when he showed bravery in this situation and carefully steered the packed bus to save the lives of the pilgrims.

Many lauded the driver’s strong presence of mind and his courage including singer Sonu Nigam. Sonu was really moved by Sheikh Saleem Gafoor’s bravery and has pledged Rs. 5 lakhs to the driver as a kind gesture. So, when he got to know about this man, they tracked him down and ensured that the money reached him safely. Sonu also confirmed that such people are usually given bravery award or medal. But, such people who put other’s lives and show bravery should be financially rewarded as well.