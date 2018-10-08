Sonam Kapoor DISREGARDS Kangana Ranaut’s claims against Vikas Bahl, says it’s hard to take her seriously

Kangana Ranaut is a firecracker in her own right who has never shied away from voicing out the problems newcomers and actresses face in the film industry. Predictably, she gave her two cents on the ongoing #MeToo movement initiated by Tanushree Dutta against industry veterans like Nana Patekar, Vivek Agnihotri and their supporters like Ganesh Acharya, among other industry insiders. After the production house Phantom was dissolved few days back, Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane spoke out regarding the harrassment of their female employee by Vikas Bahl and apologised to everyone who had suffered because of him. Sonam Kapoor, who is a self-appointed expert to issues pertaining to women, spoke about this in a recent media event.

Sonam took a stand against the ones named and shamed in sexual harassment cases. She then commented on Kangana Ranaut lashing out against the sexual offenders. She disregarded it claiming that no one can take Kangana seriously because well, she is a motormouth anyway. These were her exact words, “Kangana being Kangana Ranaut, she says a lot of stuff. Sometimes, it’s hard to take her seriously, but I love the fact that she has spunk and she says what she believes in.”

Kangana worked with Vikas Bahl in Queen and has gone record about his creepy behaviour which made her highly uncomfortable while working with him. Her official statement on him read, “(I) Totally believe her, even though Vikas was married back in 2014 when we were filming Queen, he bragged about having casual sex with a new partner every other day. I don’t judge people and their marriages but you can tell when addiction becomes a sickness.”

Kangana Ranaut went on to add, “But still every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he’d bury his face in my neck, hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me a great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He’d say ‘I love how you smell K’. I could tell something is wrong with him”. She added, “I didn’t mind losing out on a good script and I never called him either. I was determined to say what I felt was right but the matter was pushed under the carpet and I didn’t hear any updates about the same. It’s amusing after the news of Phantom dissolution, many are finding the courage to attack him.”

