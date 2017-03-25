Sonali Bendre starts Sonali’s Book Club on Facebook

Even though the petite Sonali Bendre may not be seen doing films, that hasn’t lowered her passion for facing the camera. She been often seen judging reality shows, which are mostly related to children. A few months earlier, readers may know that, she had turned author with her bestselling book ‘The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting’. Buoyed with the success of the book, the graceful actress has now planned to pursue her passion further with ‘Sonali’s Book Club’.

Through the medium of ‘Sonali’s Book Club’, she has formed a community of readers who discuss various books on Facebook. Sonali Bendre wants to encourage people to read more often and have an interesting exchange of ideas and thoughts. Speaking about ‘Sonali’s Book Club’, she said, “These days everybody leads a hectic life and when you meet, you talk about other things. But, on social media there’s an information highway and everything comes fast. By forming the book club on Facebook, I am marrying the old habit of reading with new technology. Here we can hangout, discuss, explore new ideas and authors”

With ‘Sonali’s Book Club’, Sonali Bendre plans to introduce a new book every 10 days, depending on the length of the novel. And the very first book that the actress-author has chosen is a science fiction ‘Wool’ by Hugh Howey.