Sonali Bendre Behl’s sister-in-law Shrishti Arya breaks down upon hearing that the actress has cancer

Sonali Bendre Behl shook the nation yesterday after she opened up that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer and is recuperating in New York, fighting the battle against the dreaded disease. As wishes from Bollywood poured in for the actress, her Once Upon A Time Dobara co-star Akshay Kumar went to meet her in New York and extended his support. Meanwhile, back home her sister-in-law and veteran producer Shrishti Arya opened up about Sonali’s illness and how it shocked her. She said that Sonali is a fighter and would emerge victorious in this battle with cancer but despite this, she broke down while speaking about it and said that this news came suddenly just like all bad news. Shrishti added that the Behl family is grateful for the love and support they are getting from the industry in the times of need.

Yesterday, Sonali Bendre shared a heartfelt post on her struggle as she spoke about her disease and her current state of mind. She wrote, “Sometimes, when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them. There is no better way to tackle this than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me.”

Sonali has been a successful mainstream Bollywood actress of the 90s and was associated with a reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz recently before getting diagnosed with cancer.

