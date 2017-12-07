Singer Mika Singh faces BMC’s wrath over illegal alterations in his Mumbai flat

While Kapil Sharma and Irrfan Khan continue to be under the BMC’s radar for making major alterations in their flat without the necessary permissions in place, now Mika Singh too is facing similar allegations. The building in question called DLH Enclave, located in Oshiwara, suburban Mumbai, and has seen some major modifications in the flats of Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh.

Reportedly, Mika Singh too is facing similar charges as Kapil Sharma for making changes like unauthorized merger of elevation features, ducts, voids and part podium for the parking among others which is quite contradictory to the Occupation Certificate [OC] plan that was submitted. According to the MRTP Act [Maharashtra Regional Town Planning], the 10th floor flat of Mika Singh is now being scrutinized by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation [BMC] officials who have now directed him to make the given changes in 10 days further claiming that the illegal constructions will be demolished if he doesn’t abide by their instructions.

On the other hand, Mika Singh’s lawyer Yadunath Bhargavan who has now got a stay on the demolition order, asserts that his client was unaware of the altercations when he purchased the flat from the developer in 2017. Reinstating that his client is an innocent third party, the lawyer further added that his client purchased the flat under a registered agreement for sale on the promises made by the developer. Also mentioning that the other flat owners too have received similar notices, Yadunath went on to state that the OC was given to the developer before Amrik [aka Mika Singh] purchased the flat.

However, BMC officials continue to stand by their statements, reportedly, maintaining that it was the occupant’s responsibility to ensure that altercations aren’t made against the plan approved by the BMC after receiving the OC. They also firmly explained that notices have been sent to the occupants and that they will continue to fight the case against the occupants only.

Besides this, we also hear that DLH Enclave has previously been trapped in many controversies including complaints about it being illegal which was a question raised by the neighbouring building Windermere.