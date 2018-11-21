Simmba team Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty will kick off the Sunil Grover show as its first guests

Well, from being a part of the Kapil Sharma to starting off his own show to bagging integral roles in films, Sunil Grover has created his own niche in the industry. Now there are reports yet again that the comedian turned actor will once again get into the zone of doing his own show and undoubtedly, it will be a star studded one. Called Kanpur Wale Khuranas, the TV show will also have popular Bollywood celebrities and the first amongst them will be Simmba stars Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

If reports are to be believed, Ranveer Singh would be making his first appearance on national television post his wedding on this show. The Simmba duo will be coming together for the show to promote their film and it has also been reported that Sara Ali Khan and producer of the film, Karan Johar too will accompany the two in yet another episode. So, we hear that the first and second episodes of Kanpur Wale Khuranas will be dedicated to Simmba.

Sources have been quoted in these reports stating that Ranveer Singh was invited for the show for being the top newsmaker. While he garnered immense praise on the professional front for Padmaavat, he also created a lot of buzz owing to his wedding with his ladylove Deepika Padukone. Yet another reason for inviting the actor-director duo is because the TV show is expected to explore new combinations of 2018. Interestingly, Ranveer will be working together for the first time with Rohit Shetty as well as newbie Sara Ali Khan.

If these reports are to be believed, the show will start airing from mid-December onwards. And Ranveer Singh is expected to commence shooting for the same somewhere in the first week of December. We hear that the makers are planning it in that way owing to his personal commitments since by then, the actor would be free by then after his wedding receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

