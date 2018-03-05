SHOCKING! Varun Dhawan injured on the sets of Sui Dhaaga

Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting in Chanderi for Sui Dhaaga, sustained injury on the sets of the film. The actor apparently suffered a deep cut on his forehead during a stunt. Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma have been striving for the past few months as a part of preps for Sui Dhaaga. The film, that revolves around the ‘Make In India’ campaign, features the couple as a tailor and embroiderer. The duo and the team have been shooting in this quaint town in Madhya Pradesh for the film. During the same, we hear that Varun insisted on doing a stunt without a body-double.

The two actors have been taking immense efforts to retain the authenticity of the film. The said sequence had to have Varun involved in a brawl and falling off the stairs. In a bid to do the same, the actor ended up suffering a deep cut on his forehead.

A source said, “Varun was supposed to roll down a long flight of stairs. He insisted that he will do the sequence all by himself. It is a realistic sequence where Varun gets entangled in a street brawl and he has to fight to protect himself. The production insisted that there is risk attached to the scene and that he shouldn’t be risking his body but he was confident. The shot went off perfectly but while rolling down the stairs, he got minor injuries on his head and forehead.”

However, since the wounds were minor, the actor is on the recovery stage. Added the source, “Varun is absolutely fine. The doctors tended to him immediately. Varun was adamant that the shoot cannot stop. He returned to the sets immediately despite being in pain and finished the shoot for the day as per production plans.”

Yash Raj Films’ Sui Dhaaga – Made in India is set to release on September 28 this year, a few days before October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

Also Read: Check out: Varun Dhawan shows off his first attempt at sewing