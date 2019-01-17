SHOCKING: Taapsee Pannu reveals how makers of Pati, Patni Aur Woh DROPPED her from the film without intimation

It was truly a shocking moment for Pink actress Taapsee Pannu when she got to know that she was removed from Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake. The actress claims in reports that she was neither informed about it nor did the makers give her any specific reason for their decision. Taapsee, in recent reports, has expressed her disappointment over this behavior of the producers and also added that the director Mudassar Aziz too wasn’t informed of the same.

Readers may be aware that, for the past few days, there have been many rumours about Pati, Patni Aur Woh remake. The film is expected to be remade by Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra with Mudassar Aziz as the director. The script of the 70s drama has also been given a contemporary touch in order to resonate with the current generation. Kartik Aaryan has been apparently brought on board to play the Pati which was played by Sanjeev Kumar in the original. Whereas, Ananya Pandey is said to be essaying the role of ‘Woh’ which was essayed by Ranjeeta in the original. It hasn’t been revealed if Taapsee was signed on to play ‘Patni’!

Coming to what Taapsee had been stating in reports, she had some shocking revelations to make including the fact that she was one of the first actors to be approached for the film. Not just that, she asserted that she indeed liked the script and the role and had given a verbal nod for the film. She had also adjusted her dates with her other commitments to give bulk dates for the film but was in for a shock when she got to know from someone else that she was dropped from it. The makers have reportedly not given her any proper reason. Furthermore, as per reports, she even contacted the director who was unaware of the reason and told her that he was just asked to take someone else for the role.

Taapsee Pannu added that she is more upset about the fact that she wasn’t informed rather than the fact that she was dropped. Elaborating on the problems she will now face, Taapsee spoke about how if she was well informed prior, she would have given those dates to other commitments, rather than keeping them free.

However, the actress didn’t express any anger over the incident and described it as an eye-opener as it has made her careful about choosing scripts in the future.

Taapsee Pannu has a few releases to look forward to in the forthcoming year which includes Badla with Amitabh Bachchan and Womaniya with Bhumi Pednekar.

