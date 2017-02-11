SHOCKING: Shoojit Sircar to rename his film Running Shaadi.com, just a week before its release

We all know that Bollywood can be all about uncertainties at the most unexpected situations. A perfect example to the same stands in the form of Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film Running Shaadi.com. While the film’s release is just a week away from now, the film has (very unexpectedly) run into troubled waters over its title. The objection was raised by ‘People Interactive Pvt. Ltd’, the group that owns and run the popular matrimonial website titled ‘shaadi.com’.

In a petition that ‘People Interactive Pvt. Ltd’ had filed through ‘Kochhar & Co’, the former had alleged that Shoojit Sircar was trying to encash the goodwill of their website’s name (shaadi.com). Besides the title, ‘People Interactive Pvt. Ltd’ also felt that, the crux of Running Shaadi.com (which was about eloping) could contradict the basic objective of their website, which was matrimony. ‘People Interactive Pvt. Ltd’ says that Running Shaadi.com could create a major negative impact in the market about its image.

As a result of the said petition, Shoojit Sircar has now reportedly agreed to drop each and every mention of the term ‘shaadi.com’ from his film Running Shaadi.com and also its publicity materials, which will now be redesigned. Additionally, he has also reportedly agreed that there will be absolutely no mention of the (said) website. Apparently, producers Rising Sun Films and Crouching Tiger Motion Pictures have filed an undertaking that they would refrain from using the trade mark ‘shaadi.com’ in the title, dialogue or any visual representation of the film. The said case was heard by Justice Gautam Patel, who gave the makers of Running Shaadi.com time till Monday in order to ensure that the removal of ‘shaadi.com’ from their publicity materials and the film’s trailers. However, reprise comes to Shoojit Sircar in the form of the permission to use the generic ‘shaadi’ in the film’s title.

While Running Shaadi.com stars Amit Sadh and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, the film is being readied to release on 17 February this year.