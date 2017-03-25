SHOCKING: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan issued notice by Enforcement Directorate

Even though Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan may be popular in their own right, a recent action by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has only proved that nobody is above the law. The ED officials have now issued a

show cause notice against Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd (KRSPL), Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan for allegedly violating the foreign exchange rule.

The show cause notice was issued to the star couple in connection with the share sale of KRSPL, a franchise which has been owned by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd in partnership with actor Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta. The said notice was issued under the FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act (Adjudication Proceedings and Appeal) Rules, 2000.

Watch this space for developments.

