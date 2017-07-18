SHOCKING: Pahlaj Nihalani lashes out at IIFA awards, calls it a sham

Censor Chief Pahlaj Nihalani has invited controversies ever since he took up the post at the CBFC. And now with the recent awards gala IIFA that was organized with all the glitz and glamour in New York City, Pahlaj has went on to question the credibility of these awards.

Firstly, he expressed his disappointment over Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar not being nominated in the Best Actors Awards category for their performances in Dangal and Airlift, Rustom respectively, especially when the latter even received a National Award for the same. He also added that the reason behind this was because these actors could not fit their schedule to attend the awards ceremony which he termed as ‘weekend holiday plans’ which is masqueraded under the pretext of the awards evening.

Recalling the days when Amitabh Bachchan was the face of IIFA, Pahlaj Nihalani stated that he has boycotted the award because he believes that it is an international farce, ever since Senior Bachchan has opted out in 2011. He went on to blame how several actors couldn’t make it to the actual event after partying all night.

Besides these, he also questioned about how IIFA is able to afford so many expenses, revealing that they also provide money to celebrities to shop at these destinations. He questioned the financial benefits that the awards authorities provide not just to the actors but also their family members, bodyguards and their team who accompany them to these destinations where the awards are held.

Further, he asserted that IIFA has lost its dignity and how even the Government has never benefited from these high-profile glamourous awards. He claimed that the ‘I representing Indian’ in IIFA is a complete sham because the only films that this award function celebrates is Bollywood which is not the only part of Indian cinema.

Interestingly, Udta Punjab which had some nominations as well as bagged awards in the Popular Category at IIFA had received a rather strong opposition from Pahlaj Nihalani during its certification and the producer of the film Anurag Kashyap along with the entire team had moved the court to ensure a smooth release of their film.